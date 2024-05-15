Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 522 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

