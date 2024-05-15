Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 1,884 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,141,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.72.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

