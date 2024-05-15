Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 9,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

