Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 39.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,028,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,876,000 after purchasing an additional 763,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 176.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 626,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 60.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at $479,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,244. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.