Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $253,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,029,000 after purchasing an additional 89,634 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

