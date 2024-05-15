Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SP. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in SP Plus by 903.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 65,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,204,000. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,477,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.44 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

