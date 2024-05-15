Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $334,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

OHI opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.