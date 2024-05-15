Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $385,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

