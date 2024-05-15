Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,947,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,051,000 after acquiring an additional 33,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,451,000 after acquiring an additional 158,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 293,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.55.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $401.68 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.44 and its 200-day moving average is $471.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

