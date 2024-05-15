Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,567.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EQNR opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

