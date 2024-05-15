Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Paychex by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.71. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Paychex Company Profile



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

