Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $242,000 in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 78.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,618 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 2.3 %

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $584.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.34.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $105.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.