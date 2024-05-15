Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $255,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,207 shares of company stock worth $8,108,486. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.77.

NYSE AJG opened at $250.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.06 and a 200-day moving average of $239.79. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.52 and a fifty-two week high of $256.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

