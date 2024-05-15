Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $266,000 in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.3% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 10.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $479.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.14. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $57.15.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

(Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.