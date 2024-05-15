Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $318,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,262 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 377,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,104,000 after purchasing an additional 234,883 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,122,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $17,074,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,385,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,743,000 after acquiring an additional 104,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $173.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

