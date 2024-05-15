Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $342,000 in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,344,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.4% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

