Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $345,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Newmont by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,519 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Newmont by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 286,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

Newmont Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NEM opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

