Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $387,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 252,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

