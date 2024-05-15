Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.22 and its 200-day moving average is $172.44.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

