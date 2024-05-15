Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,823 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 131,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of COLL stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The business had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.