Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,232 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 335.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

