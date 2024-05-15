Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

DFS opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

