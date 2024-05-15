Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter.

PHO opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

