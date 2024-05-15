Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 500 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 302,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 171,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

