Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 868 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Shares of BIDU opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

