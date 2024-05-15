Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 931 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TTE opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

