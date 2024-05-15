Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 992 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 73,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Citigroup by 28.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 816,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

