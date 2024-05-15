Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8,776.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 620,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after buying an additional 424,063 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after buying an additional 391,191 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 278.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 426,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 313,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 22.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,570,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,904,000 after acquiring an additional 292,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

