Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

JBSS opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.02 and a 1 year high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

