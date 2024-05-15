Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after buying an additional 648,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after buying an additional 618,920 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 617,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.