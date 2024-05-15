Joseph W. Laplume Sells 1,304 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $232.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.06. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $1,262,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.