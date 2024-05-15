Joseph W. Laplume Sells 1,304 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRL opened at $232.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.06. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.
CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
