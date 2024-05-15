JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after acquiring an additional 201,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after acquiring an additional 606,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,612,000 after acquiring an additional 871,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,313,000 after acquiring an additional 457,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,078,240 shares of company stock valued at $197,968,219. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $133.96 and a 52 week high of $201.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

