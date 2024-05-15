JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.