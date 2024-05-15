Jump Financial LLC Acquires 190,475 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 1,710.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,475 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 221,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1,397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 338,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,489 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,157,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHC. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

