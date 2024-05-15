Jump Financial LLC Acquires 6,355 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of AtriCure worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $59.61.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $504,932. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

