Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBIZ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in CBIZ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in CBIZ by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

