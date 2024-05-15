Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 115,223 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TALO opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 175.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

View Our Latest Report on Talos Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 468,729 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.