Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 16,100 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

