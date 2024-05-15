Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 56,080 Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 30.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TITN opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.41. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

