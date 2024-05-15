Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,545 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,534,000 after purchasing an additional 275,240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 24,445.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 158,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordson by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Nordson by 1,960.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $271.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.90 and a 12-month high of $279.38.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

