Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,328,000 after buying an additional 315,495 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $149.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $156.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.35.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

