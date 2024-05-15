Jump Financial LLC Buys 16,385 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,703. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.