Jump Financial LLC Buys 174,500 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 1,332.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,500 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Garrett Motion worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 27,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,128,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,527,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,651,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,236,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,128,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,161,193 shares of company stock valued at $101,430,410. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

