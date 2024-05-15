Jump Financial LLC Buys 176,201 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 443.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,201 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Newell Brands Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NWL opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

