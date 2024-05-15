Jump Financial LLC Buys 39,446 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 292.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Caleres worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Caleres in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caleres alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $953,243.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,124,252.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $953,243.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,252.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,025 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.