Jump Financial LLC Buys 45,200 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 210.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Blue Bird worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 568.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Performance

BLBD stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLBD

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,899,546.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,115,159 shares of company stock valued at $135,385,519. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.