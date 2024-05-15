Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 9.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Atkore by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period.

Atkore Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.65 and its 200-day moving average is $156.59. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.19.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,964 shares of company stock valued at $25,203,586. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

