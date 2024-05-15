Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 40,534 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

