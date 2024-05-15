Jump Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ambarella worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 52.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

