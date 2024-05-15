Jump Financial LLC Cuts Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 91,553 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMX. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in América Móvil by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

América Móvil Stock Performance

AMX stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.